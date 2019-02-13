Police gears up for PMA homecoming, Panagbenga

CAMP DANGWA, Benguet — The Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) has laid down security preparations for the annual Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and flower festival revelries especially with the spate of bombings that happened in Mindanao, an official said on Monday.

“There are no monitored or reported threats pero patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan natin with our counterparts [in the Armed Force of the Philippines (AFP)] hindi lang sa Baguio at Benguet but the whole of the Cordillera (There are no monitored or reported threats but we continue to coordinate and collaborate with our counterparts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines not just in Baguio and Benguet but the whole Cordillera),” PROCOR regional director, Chief Supt. Rolando Nana said.

Nana has ordered all police units in the region, especially those in Baguio, to be vigilant with the Baguio Flower Festival (Panagbenga) still ongoing. The highlight events set on March 2 and 3 are expected to attract thousands of tourists.

Police authorities are also ready for the PMA alumni homecoming on February 16 when many ranking AFP and Philippine National Police officials are expected in the city for the event, Nana added.

“We are not prohibiting the use and bringing of backpacks but we have ordered our personnel to be vigilant and perform spot inspections if necessary and if they suspect anything unusual as a preventive measure,” Nana added.

He also said all security forces of the government are collaborating with the local government units, barangay officials and all sectors in the region to maintain peace and order in the Cordillera.

He also urged the public, those visiting Baguio and the rest of the Cordillera to enjoy their vacation and the beauty of the different tourist destinations in the region. PNA – northboundasia.com