Marcos vows to revive dad’s food program once elected

LAOAG CITY — Senatorial aspirant Ma. Imelda Josefa “Imee” Marcos has vowed to revive the food wholesale agency Kadiwa and distribution of nutritious buns, as she courted voters during the administration party’s proclamation rally held in San Fernando City, Pampanga on Tuesday.

“Pataas nang pataas ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin, lalo na ang gasolina at bigas. Pahirap ito sa ating pamilya. Sana maibalik natin ang Kadiwa na dating proyekto ng tatay ko (The price of gas and rice keep on increasing. This hurts our families. I hope we can bring back Kadiwa, a project of my father before),” Marcos said.

As governor of Ilocos Norte, she initiated the establishment of Kadiwa Centers or rolling stores in various parts of the province to sell basic goods and food items much lower than the prevailing market rates.

For Ilocos residents, the revival of the rolling stores is a great boost among local farmers and poor families to enable them to cope with rising prices.

Edision Natividad of the Small and Medium Enterprises Office under the provincial government said a lot of people buy from Kadiwa stores, which sell rice, noodles, sugar, sardines and coffee, as well as source vegetables and poultry direct from producers.

Kadiwa rolling stores are manned by Capitol employees during their outreach programs in different towns and cities of the province.

Meanwhile, high-calorie buns, popularly known as nutribun, were distributed to school children to help mitigate malnutrition during the time of late former president Ferdinand Marcos.

If elected, Marcos’ eldest daughter said local bakeries can adopt it for distribution in school feeding programs. PNA – northboundasia.com