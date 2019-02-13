Comelec to train cops to be deployed as BEIs on poll day

BAGUIO CITY — Police personnel will undergo training on how to serve as Special Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs) on election day, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

“There will be a deployment of PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel who will serve as BEIs if we cannot find a sufficient number of voluntary teachers who will serve during the election,” said lawyer Julius Torres, Comelec-Cordillera Administrative Region director.

Under the election service reform act, Comelec can deputize policemen to serve as BEI in case there is a shortage of public school teachers.

Torres said there had been cases in the past when policemen were made to serve as BEIs in lieu of teachers who request to be replaced for security and safety reasons.

During the May 2018 barangay elections, six cops were assigned as special BEIs in a far-flung barangay in Lubuagan town.

Torres added the personnel would be regarded as election officers entitled to the same honorarium as the other BEIs.

Election hotspot

Torres also said they are still assessing the security situation in various areas of the Cordillera before they can come up with a list of election hotspots.

“We already have the list but it’s still subject for validation. Hopefully, by Friday or Saturday, it would be finalized so we can identify the concrete areas that need to be monitored,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) director, Chief Supt. Rolando Nana assured that the number of police personnel who would secure the region is sufficient and on full alert.

“There are more than 5,000 PNP personnel who are ready to be deputized for the coming election,” he said.

Nana said that police on site would be at least 50 meters away from the precincts to provide perimeter security.

He said the police would provide full security from the distribution of supplies to the BEIs before the election and in returning the ballot boxes containing the election returns after the polls. Pamela Mariz Geminiano / PNA – northboundasia.com