PDEA DRUG BUST IN QC by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 11/02/201911/02/2019 Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Special Enforcement Service (SES) Deputy Director Christy Silvan (in black) presents the illegal drugs and the three suspects arrested in a raid at the Windland Tower Residences in Quezon City, during a press conference at PDEA headquarters in Quezon City on Friday (Feb. 8, 2019). The illegal drugs included ecstacy, cocaine, and shabu, estimated to be worth PHP820,000. JOEY RAZON/PNA -northboundasia.com