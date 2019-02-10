MMSU is 3rd best PT school in PH

BATAC CITY — After six consecutive years of continued remarkable performance in the Physical Therapy Licensure Examinations, the Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) has emerged as the third best physical therapy (PT) school in the country this year, according to the evaluation conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission.

Based on the PT licensure exam administered by the PRC last February 3-4 in testing centers in Manila and Cebu, 44 passed out of the 49 examinees that resulted in an institutional passing rate of 89.80 percent as against the 59.98 percent national success rate.

“I am overwhelmed by the result,” Dr. Manolita S. Crisostomo, MMSU College of Health Sciences Dean, said Friday as she attributed such feat to the discipline of the graduates during their review, and the cooperation of the faculty members of the university’s Department of Physical Therapy.

Last year, the university was recognized by LocalPulse (LP), a reputable social news and entertainment website, as the 16th best PT school after five years of remarkable performance in the examinations.

To rank the schools, the LP took the weighted passing rate average of PT examinations from 2014 to 2018 (40 percent), total number of examinees in the five-year period (20 percent), the top-performing examinees within five years (10 percent), overall board exam performance (10 percent), average faculty-student ratio (10 percent), and accreditation status of PT programs (20 percent).

The passing rates used for the 2014 to 2018 PT examinations were adjusted to 60 percent and above, and a minimum of 50 examinees.

Based on the criteria, MMSU got an overall score of 61.19 percent. Of this rating, 24.69 percent came from weighted passing rate average; 9 percent from top-performing examinees; 10 percent each from the total number of examinees and accreditation level; and the remaining 7.5 percent was under faculty-student ratio.

The school rankings will guide students planning to take any degree program in one of the colleges and universities in the country.

These are important tools for parents, students, and schools seeking the right academic setting. Reynaldo Andres/PNA – northboundasia.com