2 classrooms destroyed as fire hits Ilocos Norte school

LAOAG CITY — At least two classrooms turned into ashes when a fire broke out at the San Nicolas National High School in Sta. Monica village, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte past noon Saturday.

George Emman Manuel, Ilocos Norte School Disaster Risk Reduction and Management coordinator, said the Bureau of Fire Protection

and the Philippine National Police have yet to finalize their report as to what really caused the incident.

“Marami ang nasunog (A lot were burned) and two classrooms were down,” said Manuel, after rushing from the fire scene.

He said the fire started outside the school fence and was declared under control at about 1:20 p.m.

No one was reported hurt and the estimated cost of damage has yet to be announced. Leilanie Adriano/PNA – northboundasia.com