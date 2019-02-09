‘Terrorist’ Joma has no place in academe: ex-rebels

MANILA – While some celebrate the birthday of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chair Jose Maria Sison, a group of unfazed former rebels has once again surfaced to denounce the former, whom they called a “terrorist”, and his continued acts of foolishness against Filipinos, especially the youth.

In a press conference of the Liga Filipinas Independencia on Friday, New People’s Army (NPA) surrenderers exposed Sison’s systemized way of recruiting younger people allegedly through various sectors in the face of the Makabayan Bloc.

“They always go with the youth because they are the ones who are vulnerable and easy to brainwash. Trabaho nila yan, paikutin ang mga estudyante kasi kaming mga tumanda na sa bundok, nagkakamalay kami na walang katuturan ang rebolusyong sinimulan ni Sison (They really prey on the youth here in universities because they are aware that the rest of their recruits who have spent years in the mountains would realize how senseless Sison’s revolution is. That is how they do it),” said Ka Mario Laude, conference convenor.

The group condemned the Makabayan Bloc for hosting, organizing, and coordinating with a state university the book launch of the communist leader’s writings.

The Makabayan Bloc is composed of party-list groups such as Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Kabataan, Gabriela, Bayan Muna, Anak Pawis and new ones such as People’s Surge, Ang Manggagawa and Aksyon Health Workers.

“Walang puwang sa larangan ng academiya o ng Political Science ang may akda dahil sa mga teroristang gawain niya at panggugulo sa bayan (The author has no place in the academe because of his terroristic acts in our country),” Laude added.

In a separate interview, anti-communist group leader Ka Dario Bolivar revealed that the terrorist CPP – New People’s Army (NPA) has seeped deeply into the structure, saying that rebels start brainwashing students through the College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP).

“Kahit sinong presidenteng maupo, talagang may gagawin silang pambabatikos. Hindi na pagrerebelde sa gobyerno yun. Sistema na yun kasi ibinigay naman ng kasalukuyang administrasyon ang mga hiling nila dati sa peace talks. Dinadamay pa nila ang kabataan sa CEGP (Whoever is elected as president, they will surely make something up against the administration. That is no longer a rebellion against the government, that’s a system. The current administration has granted all their conditions in the peace talks but to no avail. And they are including the student leaders from CEGP),” Bolivar claimed.

The group said they will continue to counter every issue raised by the Makabayan Bloc and the terrorist CPP-NPA until there is none left.

The United States and European Union have declared the CPP-NPA as terror groups.

Christine Cudis / PNA – northboundasia.com