Gunman kills 4, hurts 5 in Teresa, Rizal rampage

TERESA, Rizal — Rizal provincial police are in pursuit of a possibly deranged gunman who shot dead four people and wounded five others in a deadly rampage that took place in a usually peaceful neighborhood at Barangay Bagumbayan in this town early Thursday evening.

The gunman, identified as John Albert Araojo, reportedly fled aboard a commandeered motorcycle and was seen speeding off in the direction of Morong, Rizal.

Witnesses said Araojo was casually walking around Carissa Homes East 1 subdivision when he came upon Ruben Francisco, who was then riding his motorcycle, and without apparent provocation fired upon him.

The suspect also came upon Francisco’s brother-in-law, Wilfredo de Guzman Lukban in the same area, and also shot him.

As panic took hold of the neighborhood, Araojo began shooting indiscriminately at hapless residents who fell one after the other. He also fired upon two police officers who responded to the sound of gunfire.

The gunman’s tally, four dead including Francisco and Lukban, as well as two others identified as Celso Bernales and Marvin Miotin. Five others were wounded in the shooting spree including first responders PO3 Emiliano Pantaleon and PO1 Eleuterio Mina.

Senior Supt. Lou Frias Evangelista, Rizal Police Provincial Director, said investigators are still trying to establish the motive behind Araojo’s deadly shooting rampage. He said police have gathered all available CCTV footage from the area in the hope of learning more about what sparked the mass shooting.

Investigators said Araojo was new in the barangay, having arrived only three months ago, and was said to be unemployed.

It was also learned that Francisco, who was first to be shot, earlier sought police assistance for reasons that still remain unclear. Pau Mojar/PNA-northboundasia.com