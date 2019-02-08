2 Filipinos killed in deadly Paris fire: DFA

MANILA — A Filipino couple was among the 10 people killed in a fire that razed an apartment building in Paris, France on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported.

In a statement Thursday night, the department expressed condolences to the loved ones of the Filipino couple.

The Philippine Embassy in Paris on Thursday received confirmation from the Crisis Center of the Paris Prefecture, under the French Ministry of Interior, that a couple of Philippine nationality were among the 10 people who perished in the fire.

The embassy had earlier been assisting the daughter of the victims after she reported that her parents were missing in the fire.

Ambassador to France Ma. Theresa Lazaro said the embassy is ready to extend the necessary help to the bereaved families of the victim.

Meanwhile, the envoy noted that four other Filipinos staying in the same establishment on Rue Erlanger at the 16th Arrondissement of Paris survived the fire.

According to reports, 37 others were injured in the blaze that struck the eight-story apartment building while an estimated 50 tenants were evacuated past midnight Tuesday. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA-northboundasia.com