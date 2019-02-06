Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Pangasinan

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – A magnitude 5.5 jolted the province of Pangasinan on Wednesday according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor occurred at 6:25 p.m. with its epicenter traced 6 kilometers East of Aguilar, Pangasinan.

Phivolcs said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, had depth of 137 kilometers.

The agency said that no damage were reported from the quake but aftershocks are to be expected. Northbound Philippines News