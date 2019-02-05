La Union town lauded for good governance, anti-drug efforts

MMANILA — Once a laid-back community, Caba town in La Union province is now more vibrant and established as it obtained both local and national recognition over the years.

Even with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) raising the parameters for the seal of good local governance, the municipality has bested its ‘all-in’ assessment criteria for the past two years.

The local government has received Performance Challenge Fund as financial incentive in the amount of PHP2 million and PHP3.2 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

In December last year, it also received the National Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Performance Award for its exemplary efforts in complementing the national government’s initiatives to eradicate the country’s illegal drug problem.

The municipality was declared as drug-cleared in 2017 by the regional oversight committee chaired by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), with DILG as vice chair along with the Department of Health (DOH), Philippine National Police and LGU representatives.

Caba was also recognized for being the first in La Union, third in the Ilocos region and 126th placer nationwide on infrastructure pillar for the third to sixth income class category of the 2017 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI), an annual ranking of Philippine cities and municipalities developed by the National Competitiveness Council.

CMCI is designed to capture four key competitiveness pillars which include government efficiency, economic dynamism, infrastructure, and resiliency.

In 2016 and 2017, the Council for the Welfare of Children, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and DILG bestowed it the Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance.

The Sangguniang Bayan was also accorded by DILG and Philippine Councilors’ League the 2018 Local Legislative Award for placing second on the fourth to sixth income class category for provincial level.

The award recognizes the exemplary performance of a council for legislating measures that help build the foundation of meaningful local administration and development. (PR)