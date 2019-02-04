‘No work, no pay’ applies on Chinese New Year: DOLE

MANILA — The “no work, no pay” policy will apply on Tuesday, Feb. 5, which was declared a special non-working day, as the country celebrates Chinese New Year.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in Labor Advisory No. 15, series of 2018 released pay rules in observance of the annual event.

“If the employee does not report for work, the ‘no work, no pay’ principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day,” it said.

On the other hand, those who will report to work on Tuesday are entitled to receive an additional 30 percent of the worker’s daily pay.









“The pay rules for these holidays provide that for work done on these days, an employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her basic wage on the first eight hours, or [(basic wage x 130 percent) + COLA (cost of living allowance)],” the DOLE said.

For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime), employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate, or [(hourly rate of the basic wage x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked)].

If the worker report to work on the said day that also fall on employee’s rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 50 percent of his/her basic wage on the first eight hours, or [(basic wage x 150 percent) + COLA].

For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime), an employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate, or [(hourly rate of the basic wage x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked)].

February 5 has been declared as special non-working day under Proclamation No. 555, series of 2018, issued by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Chinese festival celebrates the beginning of a new year based on the traditional Chinese calendar. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com