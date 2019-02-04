2 Indians, cohort nabbed for selling illegal drugs

MANILA — Three persons, including two Indian nationals, were arrested by National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division operatives last Jan. 31 for selling illegal drugs.

NBI Director Dante Gierran identified the three as Indian nationals Kumar Sunil Motumai, Chutani Rakhi Darbala and Mary Chris Mabini.

The three were arrested in an entrapment operation following reports that a store in Paco, Manila sold drugs in sealed boxes labeled “Kamini Vidrawan Ras” and “For sale in India Only”.









Several Indian nationals were arrested last August but reports persisted that the drugs, under the guise of being herbal medicines, were continually being sold through orders by phone.

During the raid last week, operatives seized gold colored boxes labeled “Kamini Vidrawan Ra” from the store Anmol Indian General Merchandise. Chemical analysis results of its contents tested positive for illegal drugs, including opium and morphine as its ingredients.

Operatives also confiscated boxes labeled “Rabipur” rabies vaccine.

The suspects were charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act) and RA 9711 (Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009).

Benjamin Pulta / PNA- northboundasia.com