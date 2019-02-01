No need for PRRD to certify medical marijuana bill as urgent

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday said there is no need for President Rodrigo R. Duterte to certify the bill allowing the use of marijuana for medical purposes as urgent.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after the House of Representatives approved the bill on third and final reading last Tuesday.

“He doesn’t have to because they (Senate) are meant also on passing that,” Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

Panelo reiterated that Duterte is always in favor of the measure that would allow the use of and research in medical marijuana in the country.

“The President has always said that he is in support of marijuana being used as a healing mechanism or medicine,” he said.

The House’s version of the bill (House Bill 6517), the only places where prescribed medical cannabis will be available are DOH hospitals, tertiary hospitals, and private hospitals licensed for medical cannabis purposes.

It added that only licensed doctors authorized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) can issue prescriptions for medical cannabis.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary for Legislative and Special Concerns Marie Rafael earlier said the passage of the medical marijuana bill is timely under the Duterte administration because it will not be abused, considering the government’s campaign against illegal drugs. Earl Jed Roque / PNA – northboundasia.com