DENR closes 47 establishments in Bulacan, Bataan

OBANDO, Bulacan — A total of 47 establishments were shut down in the provinces of Bulacan and Bataan since Friday for polluting the river system that leads to Manila Bay.

This was disclosed by Lormelyn Claudio, Region 3 Environmental Management Bureau chief of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), during the simultaneous launching of the massive cleanup and rehabilitation efforts for Manila Bay in Barangay Tawiran in this town on Sunday.

The establishments were found violating environmental laws and most have no environmental clearance certificates.

Forty-three of the establishments are located in Bulacan — 16 in the City of Meycauayan, 24 in the town of Obando, three in Marilao and four in Mariveles, Bataan.









Claudio said 15 of the establishments were served their notices of violation and cease and desist orders on Friday while 32 others were served their notices of violation with cease and desist orders on Sunday.

“Affected industries in the City of Meycauayan include those that are involved in the leather and jewelry industries, fishpond operators in Obando town and beach resort, hotel and manufacturing in Mariveles, Bataan,” Claudio said.

She said the establishments would be monitored closely and would remain closed until they have complied with the necessary requirements.

Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com