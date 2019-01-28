2 drug suspects yield P200-K shabu in Dumaguete hotel raid

DUMAGUETE CITY — Anti-illegal drug operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Dumaguete City and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Negros Oriental have arrested two suspected drug personalities during a joint operation at a hotel in this capital on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as Nestor Joseph Cornelio Arnaiz, 28, resident of Barangay Pansil in Tanjay City and Oliver Palad Eparwa, 30, of Barangay Tubtubon, Sibulan town, both in Negros Oriental.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) through SPO2 Edilberto Euraoba, Public Information Officer, disclosed that the suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation around 3:30 p.m. in a hotel on Dr. V. Locsin St. in downtown Dumaguete City.









Recovered during the operation were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, one-piece big heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet also containing suspected shabu and cash amounting to PHP4,920 believed to be proceeds from illegal drugs sales.

The seized evidence was estimated to weigh 30 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board-estimated value of PHP204,000

According to the police, both suspects are in the drugs watch list of the PNP and are “newly-identified” personalities.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied against the suspects who are now detained at the Dumaguete police station’s lock-up facility.

Mary Judaline Partlow / PNA -northboundasia.com