Drug courier’ for city jail inmates nabbed in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — An alleged big-time drug courier for the inmates of the Maa city jail yielded PHP1.5-million worth of shabu when arrested during a buy-bust operation outside the facility on Thursday afternoon.

Senior Insp. Maria Theresita Gaspan, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson, identified the arrested individual as Jovelyn Urot Saballa, 22, single, and resident of San Antonio, Barpa, Agdao.

Gaspan said Saballa was arrested after a completed purchase of a large sachet containing shabu by two poseur buyers in Purok 28, outside the Ma-a city jail.

She said the operation was conducted by the Intelligence Branch of the DCPO and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in response to intelligence information about Saballa’s involvement in illegal drugs.

Authorities confiscated from Saballa’s possession the PHP500 buy-bust money and the PHP30,000 “boodle” money.

Gaspan believes Saballa’s arrest would lead to a reduction of supply inside the jail.

Meanwhile, two other suspected pushers were arrested in a buy-bust operation in San Rafael Village, also in Ma-a, on Thursday in response to a report that an individual was peddling illegal drugs in the area.

Senior Supt. Alexander Tagum, DCPO director, said the operation resulted in the arrest of Andrie Benedict Abad Laxa, 35, single, jobless and resident of Block 7, Lot 16. Phase II, Cecilia Heights, Cabantian; and John Paul Gordo Castillo, 23, single, Arrow Go Logistics employee and resident of Block 23, Lot 24, Deca Homes, Cabantian.

Police confiscated from Laxa’s possession two sachets of shabu, sunglasses, two improvised tube tooters, plastic transparent scoop, rolled aluminum foil, and other evidence.

Police said they confiscated from Castillo a sachet of shabu and drug paraphernalia. Rhoda Grace Saron/PNA – northboundasia.com