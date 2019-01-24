PRRD endorses Imee Marcos, Cynthia Villar, 3 other bets

MANILA — President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Wednesday endorsed senatorial candidates anew for the 2019 mid-term elections after initially backing three administration bets earlier this month.

In an interview at the Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (TODA) summit in Pasay City, Duterte endorsed the candidacies of incumbent senators Sonny Angara and Cynthia Villar. He also endorsed the senatorial bids of Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano and Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos.

“I would be supporting those who supported me during the last elections. Utang na loob ‘yan eh. (I owe them that),” he said.

The President also endorsed the Senate bid of singer Freddie Aguilar during his speech in the TODA summit.

“Akala lang kasi ninyo si Freddie magkanta (People think Freddie is merely a singer). Pero (But) Freddie Aguilar is the only singer nakita ko na may mensahe ang kanta niya. Lahat na kanta niya(where I saw that all his songs carry a message). Very hard. Mahirap gawain ‘yan (It’s a hard thing to do). He’s trying to convey a message to the country,” he said.

Duterte earlier endorsed the candidacies of former Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, former Philippine National Police and Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and former Presidential Political Affairs adviser Francis Tolentino.

The President assured the country of a peaceful conduct of elections and a politically-neutral military and police. Earl Jed Roque / PNA – northboundasia.com