Andanar named Best Media Personality of 2018

MANILA — Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar was awarded the Best Media Personality of 2018 by The Daily Tribune.

The Manila-based broadsheet publication recognized Andanar for his role to promote the policies and programs of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, particularly outside of the country.

“He (Andanar) wants to bring President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s policies internationally to inform them about what is really happening on the ground. This is where the role of the Office for Global Media and International Affairs (OGMIA) enters — to usher international press and engage with them,” the Daily Tribune said in a press release.

It also recognized Andanar’s contribution in promoting the welfare and safety of media workers in the country through the creation of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS).

“As a mediaman himself, Sec. Martin Andanar strongly pushes for his advocacy to cooperate with the media workers,” according to the publication.









“He sticks to three media objectives: creating media policies, engaging with the media, and giving media solutions. Sec. Andanar engages with regional media to attend to their concerns and issues and be of help through media solutions,” it added.

Andanar, a former television broadcaster, expressed appreciation and gratitude for the recognition he received from the Daily Tribune.

In December last year, Andanar received the Dangal ng Sambayanang Filipino Award for Pinaka Mahusay sa Panglilingkod Bayan in the Gawad Filipino Awards.

He was also awarded the ‘Most Outstanding Public Servant’ during the 2nd Diamond Golden Awards in November last year.

Andanar was also recognized by the National Press Club (NPC) for his support for press freedom and the welfare of the Philippine media community. Earl Jed Roque / PNA – northboundasia.com