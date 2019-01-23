NATIONAL ARTS MONTH by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 23/01/201923/01/2019 Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Ana Maria Paz Rafael (2nd from left), together with National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Art Ambassadors Ian Veneracion (left) and Pia Wurtzbach (2nd from right), and NCCA Music Ambassador KZ Tandingan (right), each receive a native guitar, during the press conference for National Arts Month Celebration in February. The conference was held at the NCCA head office in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday (Jan. 22, 2019). AVITO DALAN/PNA – northboundasia.com