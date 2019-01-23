Gun used in Batocabe slay found

LEGAZPI CITY — The firearm used in the killing of Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe and his police escort last month was recovered on Wednesday in a fishpond at Purok 3, Barangay Busay in Ligao City.

Chief Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Philippine National Police (PNP)-Bicol spokesperson, said recovered was a .45-caliber Taurus pistol PT34/7 PRO with Serial No. NCY 89364.

She said the information regarding the gun’s whereabouts was provided by Christopher Naval alias “Tuping”, one of six suspects in the assassination of Batocabe during a Christmas gift-giving event in Barangay Burgos, an upland village in Daraga town on December 22 last year.









“Information disclosed that the said gun was one of the two guns of Henry Yuson, alleged gunman who killed Rep. Batocabe,” Calubaquib added.

The recovered gun was submitted to the Bicol PNP Crime Laboratory Office for ballistic and cross matching examination. (PNA)