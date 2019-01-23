Daraga mayor nabbed for illegal possession of firearms

DARAGA, Albay — Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Bicol after being served two search warrants that led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition and a vehicle in his house in Barangay Tagas here.

Chief Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Philippine National Police-Bicol spokesperson, said the CIDG team led by Senior Supt. Arnold Ardiente, served Baldo the search warrants issued by Executive Judge Elmer Llanozo of the Regional Trial Court in Legazpi for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and recovery of vehicle.

The operatives served the warrants around 2:30 p.m. Found were two .45-caliber pistols, M203 grenade ammunition, eight bullets for .45-caliber, a live M16 bullet and a magazine for UZI machine pistol buried inside Baldo’s compound.

The M203 ammunition, being an explosive weapon, could be used as evidence to charge Baldo with a non-bailable offense, Calubaquib said.









Also recovered from the mayor was the Isuzu Alterra vehicle believed to have been used as getaway vehicle by the killers of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his police escort SPO2 Orlando Diaz earlier this month.

The search was witnessed by Baldo and his family and Warren Bahillo, chairman of Barangay Tagas.

Baldo was brought to the CIDG office at Camp General Simeon A. Ola in Legazpi City for investigation and documentation. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com







