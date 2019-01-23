Dagupan teen rescued from suicide attempt

DAGUPAN CITY — An unnamed teenager in Barangay Tebeng here was rescued by authorities from his attempt to commit suicide on Wednesday.

FO1 Miles Salesale of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in this city said they have responded at the place of the incident upon the request of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

“We arrived there at 9 a.m. as the CDRRMO, the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) office, and Mayor Belen Fernandez were negotiating with the teenage boy who was at the roof of their neighbor’s house carrying a kitchen knife,” he said in a phone interview.

Salesale added the teenager looked in distress, just staring at nowhere.









“The negotiation ended at 12 noon. With him carrying a knife made it difficult for us to immediately rescue him,” he said.

Salesale said the teenager, according to his neighbors, went up to the roof of their house and went on from one roof to another in the neighborhood until he reached the location where he was fetched.

“After we were able to bring him down from the roof, he was brought to his home by the CSWD,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to the CDRRMO and CSWD, the parents of the teenager have asked authorities to conceal the identity of their son.

Hilda Austria / PNA -northboundasia.com