Conjoined twins get aid for separation surgery

MANILA – Conjoined twins Divine and Mercy of Sabang, Camarines Norte will get a good chance at living as separate, normal children.

This, as former Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go provided help to facilitate the provision of medical assistance for their surgery and treatment.

In a meeting in Manila City on Sunday with Rubelyn Guinto and Edmund Cerilo, the parents of the twins, the former presidential aide agreed to help shoulder all expenses for the clinical operation to separate the twins who were born connected to each other through their chest.

“Nakakaawa naman talaga ‘yung mga bata kaya sinabi ko doon sa mga magulang na tutulong ako sa kanila para doon sa operasyon. May mga supporters tayo na naniniwala sa adbokasiya natin at willing tumulong,” Go said.

Go also assisted the twins’ parents in renting a room in Sta. Cruz, Manila where they can temporarily stay.

“’Yung tulong pinansyal po, ginawan na namin ng paraan. Kaya lang, samahan ninyo kami sa aming panalangin na sana ay maging matagumpay ang operasyon at kaagad na gumaling ang magkapatid na Divine at Mercy,” Go added.

On Monday, the twins were admitted to in the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) where Go had referred them to.

The PGH Pediatrics Surgery team welcomed Divine and Grace and interviewed their parents.

Before the twins were admitted, they underwent preliminary checkup procedures.

According to Dr. Esther Saguil of PGH-Pediatric Surgery, the twins look fit for separation.

“The conjoined twins look separable and of the appropriate size,” Saguil said, adding that assessment is needed “if skin coverage is adequate and there is a need for expanders.”

According to Saguil, the Pediatrics Surgery team will have a meeting on Wednesday and will plan series of tests to prepare the twins for surgery.

She said the twins will undergo additional tests such as CT scan, 2D echo, and other procedures as may be necessary to fully assess their condition and prepare them properly for the surgical operation.

The twins arrived in Manila with their parents on Jan. 19, 2019 through the help of Camarines Norte Governor Edgardo “Egay” Tallado.

Tallado was instrumental in referring the parents of the twins to Go via Cesar Chavez’ radio program on DZRH.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala dahil tutulong po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya; hanggang sa gumaling po ang mga anak ninyo ay tutulong po ako,” Go reassured the parents of the twins in the Jan. 19, 2019 radio interview. (PR)