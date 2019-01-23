1 killed, 3 collared for election offenses in Nueva Ecija

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija — One person was killed while three of his alleged cohorts were arrested by policemen responding to an indiscriminate firing of a pistol in Barangay Collado here Monday night in violation of election laws.

Supt. Alexie Desamito, town police chief, identified the fatality as Ferdinand Viernes, resident of Collado, and those arrested as Emmanuel Viernes and Crisanto Dimaya, both of Collado, and Mar Dimaya, of Barangay Caaninaplahan in this municipality.

Desamito said the suspects also yielded several sachets of suspected shabu.

The police chief said the lawmen responded to information from a concerned citizen over the indiscriminate discharge of firearms in a fishpond in the area at about 8:30 p.m.

The three suspects “froze” but Viernes ran away with a gun.









When cornered, Viernes reportedly initiated a gunfight, which led to his death.

Aside from six sachets of shabu, forensic investigators recovered the suspect’s 9-mm. pistol, and fired cartridges.

Desamito said the arrested suspects are now facing charges of violation of the Omnibus Election Code, illegal discharge of firearms, and possession of illegal drugs. Marilyn Galang / PNA-northboundasia.com







