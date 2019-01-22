PNP seizes over 1K firearms from 96 security agencies

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has confiscated a total 1,025 firearms from 96 private security agencies that were ordered to cease operations in 2018 as part of continuing campaign against loose firearms.

PNP chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde said the PNP Supervisory Office for Security and Investigative Agencies (SOSIA) of the Civil Security Group has accounted for the seized firearms from private security companies that were served cease to operate orders.

“We expect to account for more firearms from 356 other private Security agencies that are the subject of similar cease to operate orders,” he told a press briefing at Camp Crame.

Chief Supt. Noli Romana, SOSIA director, said the licenses of the 96 private security agencies were revoked after they failed to renew their license to operate.

He said they will undergo investigation first before possibly facing administrative charges.









“Administratively, they will undergo an investigation to give them due process why they failed to surrender it on time. Since we are giving them ample time, most of these [will be banned] or terminate all their licenses to practice security profession,” Romana said.

He also assured the people behind these private security agencies cannot re-establish another one with a different name because of their extensive background research and validation of applicants.

As of this month, Romana said they are looking at 60 more security agencies for inspection.

Meanwhile, Romana said the confiscation of the firearms is also part of PNP’s security concern for this year’s elections.

“In relation to the mid-term elections, we have intensified our watch over the security agencies because they can be utilized as protective agents or protectors during the elections,” he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com