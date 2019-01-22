Hydroelectric power plant eyed in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) Philippines Inc.- FDC Renewable Corporation is seeking the endorsement of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) for the construction of a 26-megawatt hydroelectric power plant in San Nicolas, Pangasinan.

Mirabel Mae Perez, corporate social responsibility officer of FDC, said on Monday the firm already got the service contract from the Department of Energy (DOE), but the endorsement of the provincial government, through the SP, as well as the approval of the municipal government of San Nicolas, among other requirements, are still needed for the construction of the power plant.

“It is a clean source of energy as it is renewable. Since it will be a run-off river scheme, it has little chance of flooding. It will also add additional electricity capacity to Luzon and there will be opportunities for industries to thrive in the community with the sufficient source of electricity,” Perez said during her presentation of the project to the SP members.

Project manager Engr. Neil Guillen told the board members that the hydroelectric power plant would cost about PHP3.5 billion.









He explained that through the run-off river scheme, the water from a river in Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya will flow to the power plant to be situated in Barangay Fianza, San Nicolas, where the electricity will be generated.

Guillen further said that after they acquire the endorsements from respective local government units of Pangasinan and Nueva Vizcaya, it will still take a year to start construction of the power plant.

“We will still conduct feasibility study before we start construction,” he said.

Hilda Austria / PNA -northboundasia.com







