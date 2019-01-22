BSP coordinating with Cebuana Lhuillier about data breach

MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is coordinating with officials of Cebuana Lhuillier (CL) to prevent criminals from using stolen personal information of clients.

“The BSP is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the concerned officers of CL to ensure timely remediation and that such exposed information will not be used for fraudulent transactions,” the BSP said in a statement issued Monday night.

The non-bank financial service provider, over the weekend, said it discovered a data breach that has affected its e-mail server used for marketing purposes.

In a statement issued earlier, CL said the “information of around 900,000 clients was affected” because of the data breach.

“Some of these information included birthdays, addresses and source of income,” it said.

The company, however, assured its clients that it has teamed up with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to investigate the problem.

It also said that safety measures have been implemented “to protect the personal data of our clients.”

“We also notified all affected clients and provided them guidance on how to further protect their personal information,” it added.P

Joann Villanueva / PNA – northboundasia.com