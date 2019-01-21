More than 2K families preemptively evacuated due to ‘Amang’

MANILA — More than 2,000 families from eight provinces along the path of Tropical Depression Amang were preemptively evacuated over the weekend, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday.

In its 6 a.m. update, the NDRRMC said the 2,678 families, or 11,153 persons from various areas in the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Eastern Samar, Agusan Del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte and Surigao Del Sur, were brought to various evacuation centers.

Also reported stranded were 2,951 passengers, 385 rolling cargoes, 49 vessels and 10 motor bancas in Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Eastern and Southern Visayas.

A total of 145 cities and municipalities in Region 5 (Bicol) and Region 13 (Caraga) have suspended classes due to inclement weather.

In its 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Amang” was last observed at the vicinity of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

It is moving northwest at 10 kph. It said “Amang” has changed its course and is now heading towards the Leyte-Samar area. PNA -northboundasia.com