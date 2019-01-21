Maguindanao ambush leaves 2 dead

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao — Police and soldiers, including those deployed for poll duties, are hunting down heavily armed men who ambushed and killed two persons in Barangay Macaguiling here Friday night.

Police Officer 1 Dickson Masla, investigator-on-case of the Sultan Kudarat municipal police, identified the fatalities as Dungag Macabangon and Bryan Ali, both residents of Nituan, Parang, Maguindanao.

“The ambushers were heavily armed and could be more than 10 persons,” Masla said.

He said the victims, on board a tricycle, were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen in Barangay Macaguiling at about 10 p.m. The ambush also left a tricycle driver critically injured.

Responding police found Macabangon killed on the spot, while a gasping Ali was rushed to the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. ‘

Tricycle driver Nasser Sanday, 33, is now confined at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City.

Responding police recovered empty shells for .45-caliber pistol, M16 rifle, M14 rifle, and 12-gauge shotgun.

Masla said a “rido” or family feud could have triggered the ambush. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com