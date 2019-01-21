Basulta poll precincts open on time for BOL plebiscite

ISABELA CITY, Basilan–Polling precincts in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (Basulta) areas opened on time except in few areas for the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) plebiscite, a Commission on Elections (Comelec) official said on Monday.

Lawyer Frances Aguindadao-Arabe, head of Comelec’s special monitoring team for Basulta areas, said the polling precincts in six of the 19 towns in Sulu failed to open at 7 a.m. Monday “due to distance.”

“The cause of the delay was more on the travel time,” Arabe said citing they are located in far-flung areas.

“As of 8 a.m., all polling precincts have opened and voting started,” Arabe added.

Arabe said there are a total of 498 voting centers in the Basulta areas for the plebiscite.

There was no reported untoward incident in all polling precincts in Basulta areas as of posting time she said.

However, the Comelec official noted that the turnout of voters was slow in the morning.

“But as the day progress we expect more people go to the polling centers and cast their votes,” she said.

The ratification of the BOL would result in the creation of a new political entity, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) that will replace the current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com