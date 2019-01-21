‘Amang’ to dump moderate to heavy rains

MANILA— Tropical Depression Amang would bring moderate to heavy rains over eastern and central Visayas, and the Bicol region.

In its 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Amang” was last observed at the vicinity of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 45 km. per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph. It is moving northwest at 10 kph.

It said “Amang” has changed its course and is now heading towards the Leyte-Samar area.

Tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 is hoisted over the following areas:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Eastern Bohol and Northern Cebu

Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands

The weather bureau said “Amang” is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon and Masbate on Tuesday.

“Amang” affects Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, eastern Bohol, northern Cebu, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

Bicol, northern Mindanao, Davao, and the rest of Caraga and the Visayas would have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon would bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon would also experience isolated rain showers brought about by the northeast monsoon.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 23 degreea to 31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 20 degrees to 28 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 13 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24 degrees to 27 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com