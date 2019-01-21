2 nabbed, over P1-M worth of shabu seized in Naga City

NAGA CITY — The father of the 21-year-old suspect arrested for possession of over PHP4.7-million worth of illegal drugs earlier this month was also apprehended in a buy-bust operation here Friday night.

Roel Lizano, 48, barangay tanod of San Felipe. was arrested at his residence on San Miguel Street, Zone 3, San Felipe, this city.

He was arrested with Carlito Alegre, Jr., 37, a construction worker and carpenter.

On January 12, Lizano’s son, Jude, was arrested in Barangay Calauag, this city also for possession of suspected shabu.









Naga City police said a poseur buyer with an informant purchased from the two suspects five heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu. They also recovere PHP500 bill and PHP84,500 boodle money.

Recovered from Alegre’s possession were around 100 grams of suspected shabu; a perfume box containing seven heat-sealed sachets with suspected shabu; PHP500 marked money; PHP84,500 boodle money; and cash bills in different denominations amounting to PHP5,560.

Meanawhile, seized from Lizano was a brown leather wallet with a sachet containing suspected shabu, and a cellphone.

The confiscated suspected shabu had an estimated market value of PHP1,122,000.

The suspected shabu will be brought to the Provincial Crime Laboratory Office at Barangay Concepcion Grande for examination. Melissa Basmayor / PNA -northboundasia.com







