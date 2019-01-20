Storm signal up in Eastern Visayas due to ‘Amang’

MANILA — Tropical Depression Amang is expected to make landfall over Surigao del Norte mainland Sunday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Amang” was last spotted 360 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The TD has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph, heading towards Surigao del Norte while moving west northwest at 25 kph.

Tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no. 1 has been raised over Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, eastern Bohol, northern Cebu, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands and Camiguin

Fisherfolk and those with small sea crafts are advised not to venture out over the seaboards of areas under TCWS no. 1, the northern seaboard of northern Luzon, and eastern seaboards of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Caraga, northern Mindanao, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol Region, southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon.

The northeast monsoon affecting Luzon will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the island, PAGASA said.

Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com