DRUGS SEIZURE by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 18/01/201918/01/2019 Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino (with microphone) presents to the media assorted illegal drugs seized from Dec. 28, 2018 to last Jan. 14, at the PDEA Headquarters in Quezon City on Thursday (Jan. 17, 2019). The drugs, including shabu, ecstasy, and kush — a strain of cannabis, were worth PHP160.5 million and were hidden inside packages declared as canned goods, food and clothing held at the Clark Freeport Zone. JOEY RAZON/PNA-northboundasia.com