DA monitors Cagayan Valley entry points vs. African Swine Fever

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) 2 (Cagayan Valley) and the Bureau of Animal Industry have been monitoring the region’s entry points to prevent the entry of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Dr. Manuel Galang, DA-2 Animal Health and Welfare Unit head, told reporters on Wednesday they have fielded workers in four checkpoints of Cagayan Valley as a “proactive move” under a massive anti-ASF campaign.

“We would adhere to the directive of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol to strictly implement our rules and regulations to avert the entry of such a virus,” he added.

The agriculture office has installed checkpoints in Santa Fe in Nueva Vizcaya to check on vehicles and motorists from Metro Manila; Kayapa in Nueva Vizcaya for those who come from Baguio City; Nagtipunan in Quirino for those entering from Aurora province; and Santa Praxedes, Cagayan to monitor those who will enter from the Ilocos region.









The field workers have been deployed on a 24/7 basis and tasked to inspect agricultural cargo shipments being transported to the region.

Aside from the four regular checkpoints, quarantine teams have also been positioned at the Cagayan airport in Tuguegarao City, and Port Irene in Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

The DA office has coordinated with the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority for smooth monitoring activities within the port area.

Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com







