Bukidnon province to fête lady mountaineer

MALAYBALAY CITY — The provincial government of Bukidnon will commend mountaineer Carina Dayondon for being the first Filipina to successfully climbed the highest peaks in the world’s seven continents.

On Jan. 15, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Bukidnon unanimously approved a resolution congratulating and commending Dayondon. The SP will invite Dayondon to receive the commendation but the date has not been set yet.

SP Members Jay Albarece, Marivic Montesclaros and Oliver Owen Garcia authored the resolution. All other SP members are also co-authors.

Dayondon is from Don Carlos town in the southern part of Bukidnon. She is the second Filipino to conquer the Seven Summits after Romi Garduce completed the feat in 2012.

She graduated at Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City and was a member of XU-Ateneo Mountaineering Society.

She scaled Mt. Denali in North America in 2006, Mt. Everest in Asia in 2007, Elbrus in Europe in 2013, Kosciuszko in Australia in 2014, Kilimanjaro in Africa in 2015, Aconcagua in South America in 2018 and Vinson Massif in Antarctica on Dec. 16, 2018.

Dayondon holds the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade in the Philippine Coast Guard. (PNA)