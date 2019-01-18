3 Filipinos detained for fund-raising in Thailand: DFA

MANILA — Three Filipino women, who claim to be part of a charity organization for children, were detained for raising funds in Thailand, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Thursday night.

DFA Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato said the Philippine government is checking on the three, who were arrested while they were fund-raising in front of a restaurant on Phettrakul in Bang Lamung district.

The Philippine Embassy in Bangkok has already reached out to the Pattaya police to arrange a visit to the women as soon as possible.

Ambassador to Thailand Mary Jo Aragon assured that the embassy would extend the necessary assistance to the three, who claimed to represent the Children’s Joy Foundation.

Meanwhile, the DFA also reported that a Filipina has sustained minor injuries after the bus carrying her and 22 other Filipinos skidded off a highway in Chumphon, Thailand on Monday night.

The group resumed their trip to Phuket after the Filipina received medical treatment, Aragon said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com







