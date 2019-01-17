Pa searches for missing daughter after ‘immersion with farmers’

MANILA — A father has been making the rounds of radio stations to find her 18-year-old daughter who went missing after attending an immersion with farmers in Quezon province last December.

In a report from The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas, Roland Camingawan first reached out to a radio station on Tuesday in the hope of finding his daughter Rizza Divine’s whereabouts.

Roland shared that his daughter, who was last seen by her family on December 19, informed him through text message that she wants to spend the holidays outside the metro.

“Napagpasyahan ko na po makipamuhay at maki-celebrate ngayong Pasko at Bagong Taon sa hanay ng mga magsasaka(I’ve decided to stay and celebrate Christmas and New Year with the farmers here [in Quezon province]),” the text message from Rizza Divine read, as quoted in the Varsitarian report.

“Hiling ko lang naman ngayong pasko ay maintindihan niyo po ako (This Christmas, I only wish for your understanding),” she added.

According to the report, Rizza Divine was part of the group of Anakbayan-UST members who led a silent protest at the Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, OP Building in February 2018.

Rizza Divine is a legal management freshman and is said to be a member of the League of Filipino Students (LFS) – UST, and of Anakbayan-UST, when she was in UST Senior High School.

Rizza’s friends, Shaira Diaz and Norraine Dacillo, said they also tried contacting her during the Paskuhan festivities but did not receive any response from her.

His father said on December 24, he received a message from an unknown number, claiming to be Rizza and saying that she was “well taken care of.”

He said she went out-of-reach shortly after.

He also added that he was on his way to file a report to the National Bureau of Investigation on January 16. Updates are not yet available as of press time.

National Youth Commission Chair Roland Gian Cardema earlier called on Sangguniang Kabataan officials to strengthen their influence on strengthening the government and keep their stance against those allied with rebel groups. Christine Cudis / PNA – northboundasia.com