Netizens urged to stop sharing drummer’s suicide video

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday expressed its deepest sympathy to the family of Razorback drummer Brian Velasco who passed away Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide.

“We are aware of the video going around the internet of his suicidal act. We request the public to stop sharing this tragic video and respect the family who is still grieving and in pain due to this unfortunate event,” the DOH said in a statement.

Stressing that depression is a serious health condition, the DOH cited that 3.3 million Filipinos suffer from depressive disorders with suicide rates among 2.5 males and 1.7 females per 100,000 individuals.









The World Health Organization reported that 800,000 people die each year due to suicide which is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year old persons.

In a recent interview with Philippine News Agency (PNA), celebrity psychiatrist and psychologist Randy Dellosa warned parents about letting their children read posts on social media about famous celebrities who committed suicide.

“Those who are depressed with suicidal tendencies na nagpipigil lang nagkakaroon ng lakas ng loob magpakamatay (who are just controlling themselves gain the courage to commit suicide) thinking if these people do it, we can do it too,” he said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA -northboundasia.com