Portion of NLEX Harbor Link Project to open this month

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday said a part of the multi-billion North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link Segment 10 Project will open to motorists this month.

According to DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, the portion of the undertaking that is set to be opened will shorten the travel time from Circumferential Road 3 (C-3) in Caloocan City and NLEX in Quezon City.

“We are happy to announce that the NLEX Harbor Link Project will be accessible to the public by January. When this is completed, travel time from C-3 in Caloocan City and NLEX, will be reduced to 10 mins,” Villar said in a statement.

NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 is composed of the 5.65-km elevated expressway traversing the NLEX from MacArthur Highway in Karuhatan, Valenzuela City, passing through Malabon City and C-3 Road, Caloocan City, and the 2.6-km section between C-3 Road, Caloocan City and Radial Road 10 (R-10), Navotas City.

The project costs PHP15.5 billion.

With this, Villar reported that the next segment will improve the movement of cargo from the Port of Manila by providing a direct connection between R-10 and NLEX.

“The next phase will connect it to R-10 and reduce travel time from Port Area in Manila to Quezon City to approximately 10 minutes,” he said. (PR)