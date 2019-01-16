Filipino nurse drowns in NZ

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Embassy in New Zealand is now coordinating with authorities there, for the issuance of visa to a sibling of a Filipino nurse, who recently died in the said country.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato said the issuance of visa to a sister of Kenny Espinosa, 26, was being arranged.

Espinosa went swimming with his friends at the popular Whangarei Falls on Jan. 11 when the incident happened, according to Mary Batayola, a friend and flatmate of the victim.

Espinosa was seen gasping for air when he reached the middle of the falls and drowned.









“Tourists on site were helping each other to look for Kenny. Unfortunately, they too got exhausted and sadly gave up. Kenny’s body was retrieved the following day after a professional team of rescue divers from Wellington were called,” Batayola wrote in a crowdfunding page that seeks to gather funds for his funeral service.

Espinosa, whose parents are deceased, provided for his younger siblings by working in Saudi Arabia as a registered nurse in 2015. After the expiration of his contract, he pursued a career and a diploma course in New Zealand.

Before his demise, he was already processing the Competency Assessment Programme for overseas registered nurse.

According to Batayola, Espinosa’s remains will be cremated as soon as members of his family and his girlfriend arrive in New Zealand. (

Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com