‘Bato’ confident of Pacquiao win

SAN ANTONIO, Nueva Ecija — Former Philippine National Police (PNP), Director General Roland “Bato” dela Rosa expressed confidence Manny Pacquiao will prevail over Adrien Broner in their January 19 fight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An aspirant for a Senate seat, dela Rosa, who also headed the Bureau of Correction (BuCor) after his stint as PNP chief, addressed the crowd in a basketball event at the jam-packed gymnasium here Monday night.









“Si Pacquiao kasi parang wine, habang tumatagal lalong lumalakas, lalong gumagaling (Pacquiao is like wine, becomes stronger and better as he gets older),” he said.

Dela Rosa disclosed that he will watch the bout between the Philippine legislator and Broner, with a complimentary ticket from Pacquiao himself.

He said Pacquiao, being his “kumpare,” extended him free ticket and hotel accommodation to be able to watch the fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Dela Rosa was in a fighting stance against people who criticized him for watching previous fights of the Filipino boxing icon.

“Wala akong pakiaalam sa mga kritiko na pumupuna sa akin na conflict of interest (I don’t mind critics saying that it is conflict of interest),” he said, noting that he is now a private citizen. Marilyn Galang /PNA – northboundasia.com