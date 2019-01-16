Baguio chills as mercury drops to 12 degrees Celsius

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has recorded the lowest temperature in this city at 12 degrees Celsius early Tuesday.

“The temperature can even go lower as the peak of ‘amihan’ (northwest monsoon wind) strengthens until February. This is the lowest recorded temperature for this month,” PAGASA Baguio weather synoptic station observer Efren Dalipog said.

He advised residents to always wear jackets or other clothing that keep them warm.

The weather at the country’s “Summer Capital” usually drops in the months of January and February which, in recent years, extends to March.

The lowest recorded temperature in Baguio was 6.3 degrees Celsius on Jan. 18, 1961, with its temperature reading seldom exceeding 26 degrees Celsius even during the warmest month of the year.

Meanwhile in Atok, Benguet, the first signs of frost were also recorded Tuesday morning. Atok is host to high elevations, including the highest peak in the Philippine highway system.

Dalipog said the temperature in Atok is between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius which can trigger the frost.

“Vegetable crops in the area affected by frosting need to be watered to avoid burning of the pulps so that they will not be damaged,” he said.

Dalipog assured that the frosting will not affect the prices of vegetables as the phenomenon only occur in a small part of Atok, Benguet. Pamela Mariz Geminiano /PNA-northboundasia.com