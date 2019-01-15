Suspected assassin slain in shootout

ZAMBOANGA CITY — An alleged “contract killer” was killed while his cohort escaped in a “stop-and-frisk” operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, a top police official said Monday.

Chief Supt. Emmanuel Luis Licup, Police Regional Office-9 director, identified the slain suspect as Jun delos Reyes, alias Tabilong, 32, a resident of Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Licup said delos Reyes’ cohort, who was able to escape and fled towards Barangay Legarda, Dinas town, remain unidentified and is the subject of a follow-up operation.

Licup said delos Reyes was killed in a shootout around 9:35 a.m. Sunday in Purok Saging, Barangay Don Jose, Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur.

He said the shootout ensued when delos Reyes and his cohort, who were riding in tandem on a motorcycle, “opted to engage the operatives in a brief gunfight” while the policemen were conducting “stop-and-frisk” operation in a checkpoint.

He said recovered from delos Reyes were a caliber .45 pistol with five live ammunition, three spent shells of the same caliber, a caliber .38 revolver with four live ammunition and two fired cartridge.

Delos Reyes was the second “contract killer” the police have neutralized this year in the region.

Earlier, Licup said that Alberto Belliones Macasling alias Arnel, 47, was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 10) in Barangay Libuton, Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte.

He said Macasling has a standing warrant of arrest for frustrated murder with a recommended bail of PHP200,000 issued by the court in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte. Teofilo Garcia, Jr /PNA-northboundasia.com