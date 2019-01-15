Rude foreigners face blacklisting: BI

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reminded on Sunday disrespectful foreign passengers that their rude behavior does not only bar them from entering the country but they will be also included in the agency’s blacklist.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the Bureau has been strictly implementing a policy to disallow the entry of misbehaving foreigners against immigration officers, the latter being symbols of Philippine authority.

“While we have been instructed to observe maximum tolerance, arrogant and discourteous foreigners are sent back and blacklisted. Symbols of the country, such as authorities, should be respected,” she said in a statement.

The BI official said such policy is grounded under a memorandum order of then BI chief Andrea Domingo issued on Mar. 29, 2001 which provides not only for the exclusion of a disrespectful foreign passenger but also his inclusion in the immigration blacklist.

In his report to Commissioner Jaime Morente, BI Port Operations Division chief Grifton Medina said a total of 133 foreigners have been barred from entering the country in 2018 for being rude and disrespectful to immigration officers.

He noted that the number of rude aliens who were turned back last year was slightly higher than the 129 excluded in 2017.

Statistics show that Chinese nationals topped the list with 37, followed by 25 Americans, and 23 Koreans.

“They were also placed in our immigration blacklist of undesirable aliens, thus they are banned from re-entering the country,” Medina added.

At the same time, he advised foreigners visiting the country not to be discourteous and avoid using foul and indecent language when talking to immigration officers whom they encounter in the ports of entry.

“The entry and stay of foreigners in the country is only a privilege, not a right. Aliens are not allowed to verbally abuse or disrespect our immigration officers,” the BI official added. PNA-northboundasia.com