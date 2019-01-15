QC survives Parañaque’s late home stand

MANILA — Quezon City Capitals averted a huge collapse and edged Parañaque Patriots on the road, 65-64, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Olivarez College Gymnasium in Parañaque City on Monday night.

Up by 20 points at halftime, the Capitals suddenly struggled in the second half that was capitalized by the host, Patriots, to come close within just two, 62-64, with 22.4 seconds left in the game.

Andoy Estrella kept the door open for Parañaque as he only made 1-of-2 from the charity stripe for a 65-62 QC cushion with 14.9 seconds to go.

But Joshua Almajeda missed two consecutive three-point attempts that could have forced overtime. John Ambuludto followed up on Almajeda’s second miss just before the final buzzer.

Estrella finished with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal, Alwyn Alday added 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals for the Capitals, who moved back to sixth place in the Northern Division at 8-9.

Paolo Castro made 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals for the Patriots, who fell to 8-11, a half-game behind the Cebu City Sharks and the Laguna Heroes for the seventh and eighth places in the Southern Division. PNA-northboundasia.com