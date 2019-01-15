PNP monitoring 8 areas of poll concern in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — The Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) is monitoring at least seven municipalities and this city as “areas of concern” in the upcoming 2019 mid-term elections.

Areas named in the Philippine National Police (PNP) Ilocos Norte priority watchlist include the towns of Marcos, Solsona, Bacarra, Pagudpud, Badoc, Pasuquin, Dingras, and Laoag City.

“As usual, these areas have history involving key officials and relative of candidates that may provoke an untoward incident,” Senior Supt. Cesar Pasiwen, Provincial Director of the Ilocos Norte police, said in an interview on Sunday following the signing of peace covenant by all electoral candidates.

Pasiwen said the PNP is closely monitoring the situation in these areas, as it has also increased police visibility and the establishment of strategic PNP-Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoints.

Since Sunday, more checkpoints were established in various sites, marking the start of election period.

During the entire election period, which runs from January 13 to June 12, it is prohibited to carry or transport firearms or other deadly weapons. PNA-northboundasia.com