Fire razes 2 classrooms in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Two classrooms at the Pangasinan National High School (PNHS), one of the schools that would host participants in the upcoming National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) here, were razed Monday night.

Supt. Eddie Jucutan, provincial director of Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Pangasinan, said the fire was reported at around 8:10 p.m.

“It has reached second alarm and was fire out at 9 p.m. Fire trucks from Binmaley, Dagupan, Labrador, Bugallon and three from Lingayen fire stations joined together to put off the fire,” Jucutan said in an interview Tuesday.

He said the classrooms — built of wood and other light materials in 1994 — were totally burned except for its pillars and roofing.

“We are still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and the total amount of damage,” Jucutan said.

Prior to the fire, the BFP conducted an inspection in the school on Monday as part of the preparation for NSPC that will be hosted by the province starting Jan. 27 to February 1.

“The report of the inspection will be submitted to my office on Thursday, and our fire marshals are scheduled to present their findings and recommendations to the principal today, but the two classrooms were (specifically) not part of the inspection since these are not to be used as billeting areas,” Jucutan said.

Meanwhile, PNHS Principal Elvira Viray said in a radio interview that the school still has sufficient classrooms and other areas, where the grade 10 students occupying the burned classrooms can hold classes.

“We have the library, the covered court among others where they could have their classes,” she said.

She also assured that the NSPC’s schedule would not be affected by the incident. Hilda Austria /PNA-northboundasia.com