AFP willing to provide security to poll bets

MANILA — Poll bets running for national and local posts are advised to coordinate with military units during the campaign period for their security from possible rebel attacks, especially in New People’s Army (NPA)-infested areas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief Col. Noel Detoyato said on Monday.

Detoyato said candidates can request for security but it is up to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to approve it.

“They can update their campaign trail with the AFP unit in their area to give them area security as long as they coordinate in advance so that troops can be pre-deployed,” he said in a message to the Philippine News Agency.

The election period began on Sunday (Jan. 13).

Earlier, Detoyato said the AFP would ensure the peaceful conduct of the May polls and all election-related activities this year, including the Bangsamoro Organic Law plebiscite on January 21 and February 6. PNA-northboundasia.com